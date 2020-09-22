US police officer in New York charged for acting as illegal agent of China

A New York City Police Department officer has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of China and other offenses, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested earlier Monday and was due to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later in the day, the department said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Angwang reported to officials of the Chinese consulate about the activities of Chinese citizens in the New York area and assessed potential intelligence sources for the Chinese government within the Tibetan community in New York and elsewhere, the statement said.

China-US tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media, with the US ordering the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston in July.

China responded by ordering the closure of the US Consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, a double blow because of the mission’s key role in monitoring activities in the restive Himalayan region of Tibet.

Read more:

Peeved China appears to show simulated attack on US air base in Guam in video

US eases China travel warning, citing coronavirus progress

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 23:14 - GMT 20:14