One dead, seven wounded after bomb attack in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

At least one person was killed and seven others wounded in a rare bomb attack in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, police said.

Rawalpindi, the country’s fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“One person was killed and seven others wounded. It was a timed device and was planted near a bus terminal,” Rawalpindi police spokesman Sajjad ul Hassan told AFP.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The police spokesman said investigators were probing all angles, including the possibility of terrorism.

It was only the second bomb blast in Rawalpindi since 2015, the same year the army intensified a crackdown on militants.

In June, a similar explosion at a popular market killed one person and injured more than a dozen others.

Pakistan has seen a dramatic improvement in security in recent years.

Read more:

Two Afghanistan suicide bombings kill at least 34 people: Officials

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of a suicide car bomb attack

Algerian man sentenced to life in prison after failed church bombing in France

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 23:00 - GMT 20:00