Bahrain detected 14 new cases of the deadly coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the total number of active cases in the country to 167, according to data recorded by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 14,344 people in the country were tested for the virus, while 88 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Bahrain was the first country in the Arabian Gulf to report a death caused by the outbreak.

Since then the country has enforced a number of precautionary measures to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

These include designating the first opening hour in supermarkets and food stores to the elderly and pregnant women, and closing all movie theaters, gyms, public swimming pools and theme parks.

Last Update: 14:47 KSA 17:47 - GMT 14:47