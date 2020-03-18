Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives call from Germany’s Merkel

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday to discuss the latest international efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Merkel stressed on the importance of coordinating efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, an outbreak that the World Health Organization has labeled as a global pandemic.

The discussions also tackled the preparations for the virtual extraordinary summit next week which will bring together the leaders from the Group of 20 major economies (G20), chaired by Saudi Arabia to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Update: 18:27 KSA 21:27 - GMT 18:27