Taxis across Dubai will implement precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, including sanitizing all passenger surfaces and door handles after every trip, according to a video published on the Government of Dubai’s official Twitter account.
The taxis will also be periodically sterilized and cleaned, while drivers will be provided personal protection equipment in the form of masks and gloves.
Passengers will be directed to sit in the rear of the taxi and windows will be opened to increase ventilation, the video showed. Passengers will be required to take any used tissues with them out of the taxi for disposal, with tissues and hand sanitizer available in all taxis.
The taxi measures come as the UAE has put additional measures in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Dubai closed all hotel bars, pubs and lounges on Monday, in addition to previous suspensions of all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas and concerts and all gyms, gaming centers, and spring camps. On Tuesday, restaurants were directed to close all open buffets and screen diners for flu-like symptoms.
The UAE detected an additional 15 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 113, with 26 recoveries. Worldwide there have been nearly 200,000 confirmed cases of infection, with nearly 8,000 dead. Over 80,000 people have recovered.
Dubai Taxis to sanitize passenger surfaces after trips to combat coronavirus
