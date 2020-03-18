Oman reports six new coronavirus cases, raising total to 39

Oman confirmed on Wednesday six new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 39, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry of health said in a statement that two of the six cases involved Omani nationals who traveled to Spain, and two others of Omani nationals who traveled to a Gulf state, while the last two cases were linked to individuals who traveled to Iran without identifying their nationalities.

The ministry added that only two of the six detected new cases are quarantined at a hospital in the Sultanate, while the rest of the cases are stable and under home isolation.

The statement added that 37 of the cases were linked to traveling abroad and two cases are currently under “epidemiological investigation.”

The ministry said that 13 infected with the virus have been cured.

Last Update: 22:41 KSA 01:41 - GMT 22:41