Saudi Arabia reports 67 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 238

Saudi Arabia confirmed 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total number to 238, according to the ministry of health.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the latest infected cases involved 67 individuals – including 45 individuals who arrived two days ago to the Kingdom from the UK, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, France, Indonesia, and Iraq. The infected individuals have been quarantined.

The statement added that 11 of these cases were as a result of coming into contact with previously detected cases, saying that 19 cases were detected in the capital Riyadh, 23 cases in the Eastern province, 13 cases in the city of Jeddah, 11 cases in Mecca and one case in Asir.

The Health ministry said that six individuals who were in quarantine in a health facility in the Kingdom have been cured.

Last Update: 18:15 KSA 21:15 - GMT 18:15