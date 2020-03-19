Coronavirus: Kuwait British Embassy asks its citizens to seek local charity help

The British Embassy in Kuwait has advised its citizens that are stuck in the country due to the coronavirus to seek assistance from friends and family or local charities in Kuwait, such as Bait Alzakat or the Salvation Army, should they not have enough money.

If you are stuck in Kuwait and you don't have enough money, please seek assistance through friends/family or local charities in Kuwait like Bait Alzakat or Salvation Army. — UKinKuwait 🇬🇧🇰🇼 (@ukinkuwait) March 19, 2020

On Thursday, Kuwait reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 148, a health ministry spokesman said. Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia, have suspended all international flights and closed most public spaces. Other Gulf states have restricted entry and movement.

A total of 130 people are currently receiving medical care in hospitals. Five are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Two of which are in stable conditions, according to the spokesman, and three are in critical conditions.

Analyses and laboratory x-ray tests confirmed that the three cases have been cured, Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah told official news agency KUNA.

A total of 574 people are now out of quarantine in Kuwait, the health ministry spokesman added during the press conference.

There are over 220,000 confirmed infections of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, worldwide, with nearly 9,000 deaths reported. Just under 85,000 have recovered.

