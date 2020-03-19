Coronavirus: Dubai’s private school KHDA launches distance learning for students

Students at private schools in Dubai will begin learning from home after the educational body Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) launched its new distance learning platform on Thursday.

Students at both government and private schools in Dubai were sent home from school on March 8 due to measures aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus. Since March 8 schools have been on two weeks of Easter holidays, but are now set to transfer to two weeks of learning virtually from home.

“The portal has been launched to connect technology and wellbeing-based organizations with teachers, parents and students who are teaching and learning from home. It will feature apps, websites and support that will be offered free of charge during the distance learning period,” said the announcement on KHDA’s website.

“Many people in our community have been coming to us to offer or ask for help during this time. This portal is one way of connecting those who have useful products and services with those who need it,” explained Dr Abdulla Al Karam, the director general of KHDA.

“In the last few days and weeks, it has become clear that for our community, the term distance learning applies to physical distance only. Socially and emotionally, we are more connected to each other than ever before,” he added. “Teachers and parents are working together more closely. Parents are working more closely with their children, and are gaining a deeper understanding of how their children learn. We’re all in this together. Distance brings us closer.”

The UAE Ministry of Education had previously announced its own distance learning program for students at government-run schools.

The distance learning is unprecedented in the UAE, with teachers, parents, and students having to adapt to a new reality in which students stay at home.

