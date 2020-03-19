Coronavirus: Kuwait extends schools suspension till August 4

Kuwait extended the suspension of schools and universities in the country till the fourth of August, as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

The government decided that grade 12 students will resume studies by August 4, while grade 1-11 will resume studies by October 4.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Saud al-Harbi, in a joint news conference with government spokesman Taereq al-Mezrem, said “some 38,000 students in grade 12 would resume on August 4. The students would have 5-6 weeks to complete modified curricula until late September. Grades 1-11 would resume studies on October 4.”

“The start of the next academic year would be in December 2020,” said al-Harbi.

He added that expatriate teachers and staff would be allowed to return to their countries until before resumption of studies.

There are 148 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kuwait as of Thursday, according to the ministry of health.

Other government action

Al-Mezrem said the government assigned the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to coordinate with the public authority for industry and Kuwait Airways to import basic food needs.

It also assigned the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Health to set up a field hospital at the International Fairs Group as soon as possible.

The government spokesman also assigned the ministry of defense, the ministry of health and other relevant authorities to take legal action against people violating the communicable disease law.

