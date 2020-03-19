Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms eight recoveries

Saudi Arabia confirmed two new coronavirus recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total number to eight, according to the health ministry.



All 238 confirmed coronavirus cases are receiving appropriate medical care with only two people in critical conditions, a health ministry spokesman said during a televised press conference.



He also said that early detection is beneficial to those infected in helping in the recovery process.



Read more: Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques to stop spread of coronavirus



Saudi Arabia has implemented significant measures to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus. All international flights to and from the Kingdom were banned Sunday. Malls were ordered to close.



Restaurants and cafes can no longer serve food and can only prepare food for take-out or deliveries.

Last Update: 13:50 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50

