Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia gives out sanitizer, steps up health measures in Riyadh

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh are giving out sanitizer and sterilizing public places in increased measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which continues to spread across the world.
لليوم الثاني على التوالي.. #أمانة_منطقة_الرياض تستمر في زيادة مستوى إنتاج معقمها وتوزيعه مجانًا في أكثر من ٢٥ موقعًا متفرقًا داخل مدينة الرياض كجزء من التدابير الوقائية لمنع انتشار فيروس #كورونا pic.twitter.com/Ag46WPRWpI— أمانة منطقة الرياض (@Amanatalriyadh) March 18, 2020
ضمن الجهود المبذولة لمنع انتشار فيروس #كورونا..#أمانة_منطقة_الرياض تكثف أعمال تعقيم وتنظيف الحاويات في مختلف أرجاء مدينة الرياض.. pic.twitter.com/qmhMXQu3gG— أمانة منطقة الرياض (@Amanatalriyadh) March 19, 2020
The municipality had announced the measures on Tuesday, saying it will be handing out sanitization items at traffic lights and in several mosques around Riyadh.
Last Update: 10:19 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19