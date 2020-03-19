Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia gives out sanitizer, steps up health measures in Riyadh

Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh are giving out sanitizer and sterilizing public places in increased measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which continues to spread across the world.

Saudi Arabia reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the official total number to 238. To combat the spread, the Riyadh Municipality has been giving out sanitizer to drivers at 25 different locations across the city, according to a tweet from the municipality’s account.

“For the second day in a row, the Riyadh Municipality continues to increase the level of sterilizer production and distribute it for free in more than 25 separate locations inside the city of Riyadh as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of #coronavirus,” said the municipality in a tweet.

The municipality has also been sterilizing public places, including garbage deposits and rubbish bins. A second tweet showed men in full protective gear spraying areas with chemicals.

The municipality had announced the measures on Tuesday, saying it will be handing out sanitization items at traffic lights and in several mosques around Riyadh.

The measures are the latest in the Kingdom’s various efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus. Other measures taken include halting all international flights, closing malls, and urging people to stay home.

In Riyadh, authorities shut down on Sunday a number of shisha cafes that did not comply with the government’s ban on serving shisha as part of its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

