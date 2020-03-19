Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s ‘Jeddah Season’ festival canceled

Saudi Arabia canceled “Jeddah Season”, a weeks-long entertainment and cultural festival in the Red Sea port city, as part of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported on Thursday.

International super stars including 50 Cent, Tyga, Amr Diab, DJ Marshmello, and South Korean pop bands Super Junior and Stray Kids were some of the headliners during the 6-week festival in its first season in 2019.



This year's event was set to take place in the months of June and July.

Saudi Arabia has taken significant measures over the past few weeks to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. All malls were ordered to shut down, and restaurants and cafes were banned fro serving food unless it it a take-out order or delivery.

International flights to and from Saudi Arabia were also suspended as of March 15.

The Kingdom reported a total of 238 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

- With Reuters

Last Update: 13:48 KSA 16:48 - GMT 13:48