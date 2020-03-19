Coronavirus: UAE announces 27 new cases, total now 140

The United Arab Emirates announced 27 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 140, according to the health ministry.

The UAE recorded a total of 31 recoveries as of Thursday.

The spokesperson said even though the death rate is low, it is still necessary to take action to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.



She added that social distancing is an effective way to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The UAE earlier on Thursday banned residents from entering the country for two weeks in the latest measure to combat the spread of the new virus. Citizens are also banned from traveling abroad after previously calling on any residents abroad to return home.

Last Update: 13:42 KSA 16:42 - GMT 13:42