Coronavirus: UAE bans residents from returning to the country for two weeks

The UAE has banned residents from entering the country for two weeks in the latest measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The temporarily ban comes into place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

The UAE banned citizens from traveling abroad on Wednesday, having previously called for any residents abroad to return home. It has advised a 14-day quarantine period for anyone returning from abroad.

The move is the latest restriction on travel in the UAE. On Wednesday, the country announced it would not be issuing any visas on arrival from March 19.

The measures are expected to have a knock-on effect on the aviation and tourism industries, with Dubai's Emirates airline asking staff to work from home as the number of flights drops rapidly.

Guidelines for residents outside the country

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued guidelines for residents and visa holders stuck outside the country:

“Those who are now staying in their countries of origin have to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective nations for all necessary support and to streamline their return back to the UAE.”

“Those who are currently outside the UAE for business considerations have to contact their employers here as well as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.”

“Those who are now on vacation have to contact UAE diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.”

Contact details for those affected:

The ministry also shared the following contact details for those affected:

‏Fax: 025543883

Mobile: 0501066099

Landline 02 3128867- 02 3128865

Email: Operation@ica.gov.ae

