Coronavirus: UAE bans residents from returning to the country for two weeks

The UAE has banned residents from entering the country for two weeks in the latest measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Guidelines for residents outside the country
- “Those who are now staying in their countries of origin have to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective nations for all necessary support and to streamline their return back to the UAE.”
- “Those who are currently outside the UAE for business considerations have to contact their employers here as well as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.”
- “Those who are now on vacation have to contact UAE diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.”
Contact details for those affected:
- Fax: 025543883
- Mobile: 0501066099
- Landline 02 3128867- 02 3128865
- Email: Operation@ica.gov.ae
