Oman confirms 48 coronavirus cases after reporting nine new ones in 24 hours

Oman has confirmed nine new coronavirus cases raising the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 48, the ministry of health said on Thursday.

The ministry said the nine cases were of eight citizens and a resident. Three of the cases came into contact with previously infected patients, and six cases were linked to travel to the UK, US, India and Egypt.

The ministry added that 13 cases have recovered.

The Sultanate’s latest set of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus have come into effect as of Tuesday March 17.

Those include: banning the entry of non-GCC citizens through all land, sea and air ports, and placing anyone entering the Sultanate under quarantine, closing all public parks, banning all public gatherings such as weddings and funerals, and banning holding Friday prayers in mosques.

