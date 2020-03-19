Oman urges tourist groups to depart country due to coronavirus

Oman asked tourist groups to leave the country and return home on Wednesday, due to the unpredictable circumstances of the coronavirus outbreak.

Oman “notes the need to provide advice and guidance to tourist groups…to leave the Sultanate and return to their countries due to the lack of clarity of the period in which these exceptional circumstances may continue,” its Ministry of Tourism said in a post on Twitter.

“It is not clear how long the current situation may last…We wish them all safe journeys back to their homelands, and we hope to welcome them back again in the Sultanate in the near future, in better circumstances,” it added in a statement.

Oman, which has confirmed 39 cases of coronavirus, has banned the entry of foreigners and restricted its citizens from leaving the country.



Other preventative measures taken include suspending public transportation including bus, ferries, and taxis – and closing mosques, restaurants, coffee shops. Groceries and pharmacies remain open.

