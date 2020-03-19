Qatar confirms eight new coronavirus cases, total at 460

Qatar reported eight new coronavirus cases raising the total number of cases in the country to 460, the ministry of health said on Thursday.

The ministry said there are 10 cases which have recovered and that the authorities tested a total of 9,460 people.

Government anti-coronavirus measures

Qatar announced it was shutting down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, on Tuesday, in measures aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus.

Salons, barber shops, spas at hotels and retail shops are also closed for the next two weeks.

The country also said it was closing down part of its Industrial Area for 14 days.

The government also decided to close mosques and suspend communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, to limit the spread of coronavirus.

