Saudi Arabia confirms 36 new coronavirus cases, total at 274

Saudi Arabia reported 36 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 274, the ministry of health said on Thursday.

The new coronavirus patients were: 17 cases coming from Morocco, UK, Spain, Iran, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, India, US, and Egypt. Nineteen other cases who contracted the virus from previously announced infected patients.

The ministry said the cases were geographically divided as follows: 21 in Riyadh city, four in Qatif, three in Mecca, three in Dammam, two in Al Hofuf, and one case in each of Jeddah, Dharan, and Mahayel Asir.

The ministry added that there are eight cases which have recovered, two currently in critical condition and the rest in stable condition, and there have been no deaths so far.

