Saudi King on coronavirus: We will provide all medicine, food, living needs

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in a televised address on Thursday the government is taking all required measures to combat the coronavirus and working to ensure that each resident and citizen is provided with medicine, food and living necessities during this crisis.

“Your nation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, continues to take all precautionary measures to confront this pandemic and limit its effects. We depend on the aid of God Almighty, then on deploying our full capabilities, supported by your strong determination to face adversities with the steadfastness of believers at the forefront,” King Salman said.

“The strength, steadfastness, determination that you have demonstrated during the honorable defiance of this difficult phase, and your full cooperation with relevant government agencies, are the most important contributing factors and pillars of the success of the state’s efforts, which has prioritized safeguarding health and made it the state's top concern.”

The Saudi King reassured the nation of the government’s efforts to ensure the public’s needs are met: “Rest assured that we are very keen on providing the necessary medication, food, and living necessities for citizens and residents of this blessed land. All government sectors, led by the Ministry of Health, are doing all they can and taking all necessary measures to ensure the health of the nation's citizens and residents.”

King Salman expressed his gratitude to all government entities and especially recognized the health sector professionals.

“We reaffirm that continuing this sincere and hard work at such a difficult time can’t be achieved but with solidarity and collaboration, and by building on our positive spirits, further enhancing our individual and collective awareness, and strictly adhering to the instructions and guidelines provided to overcome this pandemic.”

The King said that the coming phase will be even more difficult than the current situation.

“You are well acquainted with my honesty in addressing public matters. That is why I started by saying that we are going through a difficult phase, as part of what the whole world is going through. I will tell you as well that the coming phase will be more difficult on a global level to confront the rapid spread of this pandemic.”

However, he added: “At the same time, I know that we will overcome hardships by believing in God, trusting His will, doing the deeds we have to do, and exerting and devoting all our efforts to protect the health and safety of humans and provide all the necessities required to ensure they lead decent lives, relying on your determination, the strength of your resolve, and your heightened sense of collective responsibility, may God preserve us and grant us all the best.”

