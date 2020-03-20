Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 11 new cases, total now 159

Kuwait reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 159, according to the health ministry.



Of the 11 new cases, ten are Kuwaiti nationals associated with travel to the United Kingdom, one is a Lebanese resident also associated with UK travel.

The eleventh case is a Kuwaiti national associated with travel to Switzerland.



There are 137 people currently receiving medical treatment for the infection and five are in the intensive care unit.



The health ministry also said 22 people have recovered and 574 have been discharged from quarantine as of Friday.

