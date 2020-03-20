Coronavirus: UAE allows entry of GCC nationals, requires 14-day quarantine

The United Arab Emirates will allow GCC nationals to enter the country starting Saturday, but they will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, official WAM news agency reported.



Those coming into the UAE would undergo screenings and health checks and then must self-quarantine for 14-days.



The country on Wednesday banned its citizens from traveling abroad and had previously called for any residents traveling to return home. It advised a 14-day quarantine for anyone returning to the country.

Last Update: 07:56 KSA 10:56 - GMT 07:56