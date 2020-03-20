NEWS
GULF

Coronavirus: UAE allows entry of GCC nationals, requires 14-day quarantine

A traveller wears a mask as he pushes a cart with luggage at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Friday 20 March 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates will allow GCC nationals to enter the country starting Saturday, but they will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, official WAM news agency reported.

Those coming into the UAE would undergo screenings and health checks and then must self-quarantine for 14-days.

The country on Wednesday banned its citizens from traveling abroad and had previously called for any residents traveling to return home. It advised a 14-day quarantine for anyone returning to the country.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 07:56 KSA 10:56 - GMT 07:56

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top