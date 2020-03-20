Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights, public transportation

Saudi Arabia will suspend all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Interior Ministry official told the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



The new measures will go into effect on Saturday and are a part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.



Early Friday morning, Saudi Arabia announced it would halt entry and prayers in the outer courtyards of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina.



Saudi Arabia has 274 coronavirus infections as of Friday but no deaths, according to the health ministry. The new coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 10,000 globally and infected over 240,000.



