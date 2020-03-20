Saudi Arabia total coronavirus cases at 344, with 70 new cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia confirmed 70 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 344, the health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said 11 cases came from Morocco, India, Jordan, Philippines, UK, UAE, and Switzerland, and were directly taken from the airport to quarantine.

There’s one case of infection in a female medical practitioner in Riyadh city.

The ministry added that the rest of the 58 cases were people who had come into contact with previously infected individuals, and some were related to attending social gatherings such as weddings, funerals and family occasions.

The 70 cases are geographically divided as follows: 49 in Riyadh, 11 in Jeddah, two in Mecca, and one case in each of Medina, Dammam, Dhahran, Qatif, Al Bahah, Tabuk, Bisha, and Hafr Al Batin.

Out of the 344 cases, eight have recovered, the rest are receiving medical care under isolation and two cases are in critical condition.

Last Update: 18:04 KSA 21:04 - GMT 18:04