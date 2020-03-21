Coronavirus: Dubai launches 11-day disinfection campaign to sterilize streets, roads

Dubai municipality launched an 11-day disinfection campaign clean and sterilize the streets and roads of the emirate, as part of the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Saturday.

The 11-day drive conducted in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police and Civil Defense, and other relevant authorities in Dubai, will last till the end of the month. The campaign, which began on Al Rigga Street under the supervision of Dubai Municipality officials, will cover at least 95 roads.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“Specialized sanitization and disinfection teams will use spraying machines to sterilize trucks and cars, and disinfectant fogging machines, steam cleaning machines and disinfectant sprayer compressed machines to sterilize roads,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

On Friday, teams conducted sterilization in Naif St, Al Rigga St, Al Murraqabat St, Baniyas St, Al Khor St, Al Rasheed St, Abu Hail St, Al Maktoum St, Al Quds St, Al Nahda St and Port Saeed St.

On March 21, cleaning and sterilization was conducted in key areas including Hor Al Anz, Abu Baqer Al Siddiqui Street, and Beirut Street, to name a few. On March 23, Dubai Municipality will launch cleaning and sterilization in Al Seef Street, Jumeirah, Al Manara, Al Wasl, Financial Centre Street and neighboring areas. By March 30, every street in the Emirate will have undergone the cleaning and sterilization process.

Read more:

Dubai banks introduce business relief package to ease coronavirus financial pressures

Coronavirus: Dubai suspends sea cruises, safaris, and floating restaurants

Dubai shuts down 9 shisha cafes which violated coronavirus regulations

Last Update: 19:29 KSA 22:29 - GMT 19:29