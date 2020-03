Qatar will close all parks and public beaches until further notice starting from Sunday March 22 as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry of municipalities and environment said on Saturday.

The country also registered 11 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 481, the ministry of health announced.

