Coronavirus: UAE suspends issuing all types of labor permits until further notice

The United Arab Emirates suspended issuing all types of labor permits as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization has suspended the issuance of all types of labor permits, including for drivers and domestic workers, effective Thursday, March 19th until further notice,” the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said in a statement.

The decision exempts intra-corporate transfer and EXPO 2020 permits.

The UAE has also suspended the entry of GCC nationals into the country starting from Midnight Saturday until the approval of the pre-examination mechanism for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the UAE banned its citizens from traveling abroad and had previously called for UAE nationals traveling abroad to return home. It also ordered a 14-day quarantine for anyone returning to the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE stood at 140 as of Thursday.

In addition to the travel restrictions, the government had put in place several measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus including closing tourist attractions, theme parks, gyms, bars, pubs, cinemas, banning all establishments from hosting wedding parties, as well as urging the public to avoid gatherings where there are more than 50 people.

