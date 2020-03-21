Coronavirus: UAE temporarily shuts beaches, pools, cinemas, gyms

The United Arab Emirates will temporarily close all public and private beaches and swimming pools, cinemas, public parks and gyms across the country for a renewable period of two weeks starting from Sunday March 22, as part of the country’s latest measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The government also ordered limiting the seating capacity of restaurants and food and beverages outlets to 20 percent, as per the social distancing guidelines which dictates people maintain a distance of 2-meters from others.

The restaurants and outlets are required to implement sanitization measures and will be allowed to continue delivering orders.

The government also urged the public to exercise in the fresh air.

Read more:

UAE reports its first coronavirus deaths: 78-year-old Arab and 58-year-old Asian

UAE’s latest measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus: All the facts

Coronavirus: UAE confirms 153 cases, urges people to comply with guidelines

Last Update: 17:50 KSA 20:50 - GMT 17:50