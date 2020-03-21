UAE condemns killing of two kidnapped Emirates Red Crescent employees in Yemen’s Aden

The United Arab Emirates condemned on Friday the killing of two Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) humanitarian aid employees operating in Aden, Yemen.

The two aid workers were killed after they were kidnapped by unknown armed men, the ERC said on Friday.

The Emirati Red Crescent said it "expresses its deep regret and condemnation of the loss of Ahmed Fouad al-Yousefi, Coordinator of ERC Operations in Aden, and his fellow Mohamed Tareq... in one of the world's most vulnerable and complex humanitarian zones."

The UAE “underscored its utter condemnation of such criminal acts and its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of all human and religious values and principles,” it said in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Emirates Red Crescent, reiterating that targeting humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief workers and rescue squads.

“The Ministry values the humanitarian efforts made by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in Yemen and in other nations around the world to provide all forms of aid and alleviate the suffering of affected families and individuals,” added the statement.

Last Update: 22:54 KSA 01:54 - GMT 22:54