UAE’s latest measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus: All the facts

The UAE has confirmed on Saturday the first two coronavirus fatalities in the country, with the number of infections in the country at 140 individuals.

The country has introduced several measures and issuing multiple guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

UAE’s key measures:

Adopted strict procedures at its borders and utilized thermal detection scanners and health warning systems, as well as prepared qualified medical teams who are available around the clock.

Supported the health sector by implementing an epidemiological investigation system, providing strategic reserves of basic medical supplies required for the early detection of the virus, implementing quarantine and medical isolation campaigns, and constructing fully equipped isolation rooms.

Examined 127,000 cases in the country as of March 17, 2020.

Instructed schools and higher education institutions to begin spring break early.

Instructed all students and their families, as well as employees in the education sector returning to the country after travelling, to stay at home for 14 days and undergo the required medical examinations.

Cancelled many public activities and events, with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development announcing the closure of its cultural centers and the cancellation of all cultural events at theatres.

Suspended prayers in mosques, chapels, places of worship and their facilities throughout the country for a period of four weeks.

Called for the postponement of all weddings and social events, as well as hospitality in hotels and homes for a period of four weeks.

Postponed and cancelled national sporting competitions.

Temporarily closed entertainment venues, electronic games outlets and movie theatres.

Prohibited serving shisha (or hookahs) in coffee shops.

Temporarily closed public parks and beaches.

Installed thermal detection systems at the entrances of large malls and public areas.

The General Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights to and from several countries until further notice, in light of related global assessment studies.

Launched a remote working system for some categories of employees within federal authorities for a period of two weeks, from 15th to 26th March, which could be renewed.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation suspended the issuance of all types of work permits, including for domestic workers, from March 19, 2020, until further notice.

Halted many federal and local authorities’ services that require the physical presence of the public and replaced them with smart services.

Temporarily halted the issuance of all types of entry visas, with the exception of diplomatic passports holders, while the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship temporarily suspended the use of national identity cards for the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens

Prevented the entry of holders of valid residency permits who are outside the country from March 19, 2020, for a period of two weeks, which may be subject to renewal.

Last Update: 00:34 KSA 03:34 - GMT 00:34