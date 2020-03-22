Coronavirus: Dubai World Cup 2020 postponed to next year

The Dubai World Cup 2020 has been postponed to next year with organizers citing the health of all participants as the reason behind the move, according to a Tweet from Dubai’s government media office, as the city moves to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dubai World Cup is latest event to be cancelled by organizers as authorities continue to grapple with the coronavirus crisis.

“To safeguard the health of all participants, the higher organizing committee of the Dubai World Cup 2020 has decided to postpone 25th edition of the global tournament to next year,” the statement read.

A statement released by the event earlier in March had said the event would go ahead without spectators and that "only horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and sponsors will be permitted entry." The 2020 edition would have been the event's 25th anniversary.

The international event is held every year at the Meydan Racecourse which has a capacity for over 80,000 people.

