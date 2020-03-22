Coronavirus: Dubai airport latest flight cancellations, UAE entry restrictions

Dubai International Airport announced on Sunday the latest measures it has taken to combat the spread of coronavirus, including an updated list of canceled flights, entry restrictions to the UAE, and health measures including coronavirus testing at the airport.

Here is everything you need to know.

For the latest regulations affecting life within Dubai, including the closure of beaches and bars, click here.

Countries which Dubai airport has suspended flights to and from

Flights to and from Dubai to various countries including Arabian Gulf neighbors Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have been suspended until further notice. Here is the full list:

· Bahrain

· Egypt

· Iraq

· Iran

· Italy, except for Rome

· Jordan

· Saudi Arabia

· Kuwait

· Lebanon

· China, except for Beijing

· Syria

· Turkey

· Morocco

Emirates flights suspended or canceled

On top of the airport’s regulations, Dubai’s state-owned Emirates airline has suspended flights to destinations across the world. As of 6 p.m. March 21, the following flights were suspended:

• Abidjan (via Accra): From 21 March – 20 May

• Abuja: From 23 March – until further notice

• Accra: From 21 March – 20 May

• Adelaide: From 23 March – 20 May

• Ahmedabad: From 23 March – 28 March

• Algiers: From 18 March – 20 May

• Amman: From 17 March – 30 April

• Athens: From 23 March- 30 June

• Auckland (via Bali): From 29 March – 30 June

• Auckland: From 29 March – 30 June

• Baghdad: From 17 March – 30 April

• Bali: From 29 March – 30 June

• Bangkok–Hong Kong: From 9 March – 20 May

• Barcelona: From 20 March - 20 May

• Basra: From 17 March – 30 April

• Beirut: From 17 March – 30 April

• Bengaluru: From 23 March – 28 March

• Bologna: From 13 March – 20 May

• Brisbane: From 29 March – 30 June

• Brussels: From 26 March – 30 June

• Budapest: From 13 March – 20 May

• Buenos Aires (via Rio de Janeiro): From 25 March – 20 May

• Cairo: From 19 March – 30 June

• Casablanca: From 16 March – 30 June

• Cebu/Clark: From 29 March- 30 June

• Chennai: From 22 March – 28 March

• Chicago: From 27 March – 30 June

• Christchurch (via Sydney): From 29 March – 30 June

• Cochin: From 23 March – 28 March

• Colombo (via Male): From 23 March – 30 June

• Conakry: From 22 March – 19 May

• Dakar (via Conakry): From 22 March – 19 May

• Dammam: From 09 March – 30 April

• Delhi: From 22 March – 28 March

• Dhaka: From 22 March – 31 March

• Dubai–Colombo: From 19 March – 25 March. During this time, passengers can only travel from Colombo to Dubai as directed by Sri Lankan authorities.

• Dubai–Hanoi: From 18 March – 22 March. During this time, passengers can only travel from Hanoi to Dubai as directed by Vietnamese authorities.

• Dubai–Ho Chi Minh: From 18 March – 24 March. During this time, passengers can only travel from Ho Chi Minh to Dubai as directed by Vietnamese authorities.

• Dubai–Mauritius: From 20 March – 2 April. During this time, passengers can only travel from Mauritius to Dubai as directed by Mauritian authorities.

• Durban: From 24 March – 20 May

• Dusseldorf: From 23 March – until further notice

• Edinburgh: From 25 March – 30 June

• Entebbe: From 23 March – 23 April

• Fort Lauderdale: From 13 March – 30 June

• Frankfurt: From 23 March – until further notice

• Geneva: From 23 March – 30 June

• Guangzhou: From 05 February – 30 April

• Hamburg: From 23 March – until further notice

• Hanoi: From 23 March – 30 June

• Harare (via Lusaka): From 20 March – 20 May

• Ho Chi Minh: From 25 March – 30 June

• Houston: From 27 March – 30 June

• Hyderabad: From 22 March – 28 March

• Islamabad: From 22 March – until further notice

• Istanbul (IST): From 17 March – 20 May

• Istanbul (SAW): From 17 March – 20 May

• Jeddah: From 16 March – 30 April

• Kabul: From 26 March – 30 June

• Karachi: From 22 March – until further notice

• Khartoum: From 18 March – 20 May

• Kolkata: From 23 March – 28 March

• Kuwait City: From 14 March – 30 April

• Lagos: From 23 March – until further notice

• Larnaca: From 17 March – 20 May

• Lahore: From 22 March – until further notice

• Lisbon: From 19 March – 30 April

• London Stansted: From 25 March – 30 June

• Luanda: From 22 March – 20 May

• Lusaka: From 20 March – 20 May

• Lyon: From 23 March – until further notice

• Madrid: From 18 March – 20 May

• Malta (via Larnaca): From 17 March – 20 May

• Mauritius: 25 March – 30 June

• Medina: From 05 March – 30 April

• Melbourne (via Singapore): From 23 March – 20 May

• Melbourne: From 29 March – 30 June

• Mexico City (via Barcelona): From 20 March – 20 May

• Milan: From 15 March – 20 May

• Moscow: From 30 March – 30 June

• Mumbai: From 22 March – 28 March

• Munich: From 23 March – until further notice

• Muscat: From 22 March – 05 April

• New York EWR (via Athens): From 13 March – 20 May

• New York EWR: From 24 March – until further notice

• New York JFK (via Milan): From 11 March – 20 May

• New York JFK: From 24 March – until further notice

• Newcastle: From 25 March – 30 June

• Nice: From 23 March – until further notice

• Orlando: From 24 March – 30 June

• Osaka: From 26 March – 30 June

• Oslo: From 28 March – 30 June

• Paris: From 23 March – until further notice

• Peshawar: From 22 March – until further notice

• Phnom Penh (via Bangkok): From 29 March – 30 June

• Phuket: From 29 March – 30 June

• Porto: From 17 March – 20 May

• Prague: From 25 March – 30 June

• Rio de Janeiro: From 25 March – 20 May

• Riyadh: From 16 March – 30 April

• Rome: From 15 March – 20 May

• Saint Petersburg: From 30 March – 30 June

• San Francisco: From 29 March – 30 June

• Santiago (via Rio de Janeiro): From 25 March – 20 May

• Seattle: From 26 March – 30 June

• Shanghai: From 05 February – 30 April

• Sialkot: From 22 March – until further notice

• Stockholm: From 26 March – 30 June

• Taipei: From 16 March – 20 May

• Tehran: From 26 February – 30 April

• Trivandrum: From 22 March – 28 March

• Tunis: From 18 March – 20 May

• Venice: From 12 March – 20 May

• Vienna: From 23 March – 30 June

• Warsaw: From 15 March – 20 May

Health measures at Dubai airport: Arrivals, transit passengers

Arrivals at Dubai International Airport might be tested for coronavirus if it is their final destination.

According to the airport, the Dubai Health Authority will give arrivals its Health Declaration Form to be completed while being tested.

Arrivals who are transiting through the airport will not be tested. However, they are required to be screened for their temperature before boarding their ongoing flight.

Information from Dubai International Airport and Emirates websites, March 22, 2020.

Last Update: 08:27 KSA 11:27 - GMT 08:27