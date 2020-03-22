Coronavirus: Emirates to suspend all passenger flights until further notice

Emirates Airline announced on Sunday it will be suspending all passenger flights starting from March 25, in an effort to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
SHOW MORE
Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020. SkyCargo operations will continue. This painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts. https://t.co/fkQ59ExVxA 1/3 pic.twitter.com/j7ytftExn2— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 22, 2020
Last Update: 14:04 KSA 17:04 - GMT 14:04