Coronavirus: Emirates to suspend all passenger flights until further notice

Emirates Airline announced on Sunday it will be suspending all passenger flights starting from March 25, in an effort to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020. SkyCargo operations will continue. This painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts,” the airline announced in a statement.

The UAE has reported 153 cases of coronavirus in the country, with two deaths.

“The world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an unprecedented crisis situation in terms of breadth and scale: geographically, as well as from a health, social, and economic standpoint,” Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The airline can no longer operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders and people feel safe traveling, he added.

