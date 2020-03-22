Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 12 new cases, total now 188

Kuwait reported 12 cases of the deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 188, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health said in a press conference on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Out of the 188 cases, 158 are currently being treated, the spokesman said. Five others, two stable and three in critical conditions, are in intensive care.

The new cases include two Kuwaitis and two Filipinos who have had direct contact with people who came from the United Kingdom, one Kuwaiti who had direct contact with a person who came from Egypt, as well as one case of a Kuwaiti who had traveled to Brazil.

Kuwait had announced early this morning that three people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 30.

Meanwhile, 593 people have left quarantine facilities after receiving medical care and undegoing observations, the spokesman said.

The country has enforced strict measures to contain the outbreak.

On Sunday, a nation-wide curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. will go into effect, as the country’s deputy prime minister has warned of a three-year jail term and 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) fine for anyone who does not follow instructions.

The curfew was imposed because Kuwaitis had not been complying with health guidelines to avoid large gatherings, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas al-Saleh via the country’s KUNA national news agency.

Last week, the government extended the suspension of schools and universities until August 4 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait announces three new recoveries, bringing total to 30

Coronavirus in Kuwait: Three years in jail, 10,000 KD fine for breaching curfew

Coronavirus: Kuwait implements 11-hour curfew until further notice

Last Update: 08:22 KSA 11:22 - GMT 08:22