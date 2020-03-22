Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 119 new cases, bringing total to 511

Saudi Arabia on Sunday confirmed 119 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 511, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

Out of the 119 cases, 72 of them are located in Mecca, 34 are located in Riyadh, four are located in Dammam, another four are located in al-Qatif, and three are located in al-Ahsa, according to al-Abd al-Ali.

There have been three cases in Khobar, one case in Dhahran, and one case in Qassim, he added.

“All those who mixed with confirmed cases are being isolated,” al-Abd al-Ali.

The Kingdom has also reported that 17 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

A total of 23,000 tests were conducted in Saudi Arabia, the ministry spokesman said, adding strict measures will continue to be implemented in the country to contain the outbreak.

Thirty-three percent of coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia are a result of people coming into contact with previously infected individuals and taking part in social gatherings, like weddings, funerals, and family get-togethers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on early on Sunday.

“We urge people to stay at home. That is the best way to protect themselves from the virus,” al-Abd al-Ali said.

