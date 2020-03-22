Emirates Loto to launch $9.5 million weekly prize draw in UAE

Emirates Loto is launching a 35 million dirham ($9.5 million) weekly prize draw in the UAE where players will purchase one or more collectibles, which cost 35 dirhams each.

The collectibles can be purchased through the company’s website and app or in stores across the UAE. Each purchase gives one entry to the draw in the form of a six-digit number; if the collectibles are ordered online, they are delivered.

If a player matches three of six numbers, the prize is a free entry, four numbers is a cash prize of 300 dirhams, five numbers is a cash prize of up to 10 million dirhams, and six numbers is a prize of 35 million dirhams, according to the company’s website.

If there are no six number winners, then the prize will be raised in five million dirhams increments until it reaches 50 million dirhams. In the case of multiple winners, the prize will be divided amongst all winners.

The draw will be livestreamed every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. UAE time in front of a live audience and can be viewed on Emirates Loto’s website.

The collectibles feature different landmarks from across the UAE, and their purchase is necessary to take part in the draw.

“As per the Islamic fatwa and sharia principles, there needs to be an exchange of value. Entering the weekly draw is optional. You can buy the Collectable for collection purposes only and decline the option to enter the free entry to the draw,” Emirates Loto says on its website.

The launch of Emirates Loto comes as the UAE is under widespread shutdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Dubai closed all hotel bars, pubs and lounges, in addition to previous suspensions of all theme parks, entertainment and wedding destinations, including night clubs, cinemas, and concerts and all gyms, gaming centers, and spring camps. On Tuesday, restaurants were directed to close all open buffets and screen diners for flu-like symptoms.

The virus has so far infected 153 people in the UAE, with 38 recovered. On Saturday, the country reported its first deaths from the coronavirus, two men, a 78-year-old Arab and a 58-year-old Asian.

