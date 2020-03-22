Qatar announces 13 new coronavirus cases

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday 13 new coronavirus confirmed cases, adding that most of the new infections are related to travelers who recently arrived in Qatar, including five cases of Qatari nationals, while the other cases are expatriates.

The ministry announced six cases of recovery from the virus in the country, including one for a Qatari national, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33, read a statement posted on Qatar News Agency.

