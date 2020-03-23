Coronavirus: Kuwait records one new case in last 24 hours, bringing total to 189

Kuwait recorded one new case of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 189, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health said in a press conference on Monday.
The case is of a Kuwaiti national who had traveled to the United Arab Emirates, the spokesman added.
Out of the 189 cases, 5 are currently in intensive care. Meanwhile, 30 people have recovered from the virus.
The ministry announced that 702 people have been allowed to leave the quarantine facilities after tests confirmed that they no longer had the virus.
Kuwait has imposed strict measures in the country to contain the outbreak.
A nation-wide curfew has been enforced as of March 22 from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m., with penalties for violators that could include a three-year jail term and 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) fine.
The suspension of schools and universities has also been extended until August.
