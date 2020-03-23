NEWS
Coronavirus: UAE orders all of its students abroad to return within 48 hours

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Monday 23 March 2020
The United Arab Emirates has ordered the return of all its students studying abroad within 48 hours amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement on WAM news agency.

“The United Arab Emirates decided to return all students studying outside the country – whether those on scholarships or studying at their own expense – to the country within 48 hours, in coordination with the attachés and embassies in their country of study,” read the joint statement from the UAE Ministry of Education and the Supreme Council for National Security.

The UAE reported 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 198, the Ministry of Health spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Monday.

Last Update: 16:56 KSA 19:56 - GMT 16:56

