Coronavirus: UAE records 45 new cases, raising total to 198

The United Arab Emirates reported 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 198, the Ministry of Health spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

All 45 people are currently in stable conditions, she added.

The new cases are of people from the Philippines, Iraq, Tunisia, Syria, Kuwait, Italy, Peru, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Somalia, and the United Kingdom, according to al-Hosani.

The ministry also confirmed that two Canadians, three Bangladeshis, four Pakistanis, seven Emirati nationals, four Americans, and seven Indians have also been infected.

Residents from Sudan, Egypt, Ireland, Russia, Herzegovina, France, and Poland also have the virus, al-Hosani added.

One of the new cases is of a recent travel who did not follow self-isolation protocols, and infected 17 of his family members, friends, and coworkers.

Dr. Al Hosani announced that one of the new cases was a recent traveller who did not adhere to self-isolation and infected 17 of his family members, friends and colleagues. — UAEGov (@uaegov) March 23, 2020

The UAE had earlier called on citizens, residents, and tourists to stay home unless necessary or for work reasons.

Al-Hosani warned that violators may be subject to legal actions as per the UAE law to combat communicable diseases.

Precautionary measures

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced early on Monday.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday citing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the NCEMA.

The UAE on March 16 ordered all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps have also been asked to close until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions will also be closed until the end of March.

Last Update: 14:20 KSA 17:20 - GMT 14:20