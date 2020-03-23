Coronavirus: UAE urges citizens, residents to stay home to contain outbreak

Citizens, residents, and visitors of the United Arab Emirates should refrain from going out except if necessary or for work reasons, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Monday.

The announcement is the latest measure being implemented in the country in an effort to combat the deadly coronavirus.

There have been 153 reported cases of the virus in the UAE and two deaths.

“The UAE Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority calls upon citizens, residents, and visitors to not leave their homes except if necessary or for work reasons,” said the NCEMA.

The authorities also instructed people to wear face masks and follow health instructions.

Precautionary measures

All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced early on Monday.

Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.

The UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday citing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the NCEMA.

The UAE on March 16 ordered all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps have also been asked to close until the end of the month.

Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions will also be closed until the end of March.

Reassurances from the Crown Prince

The United Arab Emirates is “infinitely” prepared to supply everyone in the country with food and medicine, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said last week, amid fears about a shortage of supplies around the world due to coronavirus.

“I’d like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises,” the crown prince said.

