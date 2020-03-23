Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 10,000 riyal fine, jail time for curfew violators

All those who violate the curfew implemented in Saudi Arabia from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for the next 21 days will be fined 10,000 riyals ($2,663) and could face jail time if they repeatedly break the law, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

Second-time violators will also be forced to pay double the amount of the initial fine, the ministry said.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday announced the implementation of a nation-wide curfew for 11 hours every night to prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading further.

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 51 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 562.

Authorities urged citizens and residents to stay at home during the hours between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and not to go outside unless necessary.

Thirty-three percent of coronavirus infections in the Kingdom are a result of people coming into direct contact with previously infected individuals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

