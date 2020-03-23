Dubai Expo 2020 to ‘adjust’ preparations due to coronavirus      

Organizers of the Expo 2020 global trade fair, set to launch in Dubai in October, said Sunday that they will “reassess and adjust” preparations due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dubai, which boasts the most diversified economy in the Gulf, is hosting the six-month Expo, with the hope of attracting around 25 million visitors.

“As we continue to prepare for this event, we will reassess and adjust planned preparations, as changing circumstances require,” organizers said in a statement.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is closely monitoring ongoing developments and taking all sensible precautions to manage and mitigate the risk to everyone involved in the Expo.”

But the statement did not clarify the nature of the changes.

Dubai, known for hosting hundreds of conferences annually, has scrapped a string of cultural and entertainment events in recent weeks but has not announced any plans to postpone the much-anticipated Expo.

The United Arab Emirates on Friday announced its first two deaths from the COVID-19 disease, having reported more than 150 infections so far.

