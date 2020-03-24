Bahrain confirms third coronavirus death after elderly man returned from Iran

Bahrain confirms another death due to coronavirus after a 65-year-old Bahraini man passed away on Tuesday, Bahrain’s news agency reported citing the island Kingdom’s health ministry, adding that the citizen recently returned from Iran via an indirect flight.
“The 65-year-old Bahraini citizen has underlying health conditions and was one of the existing cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), where he was undergoing treatment and care in one of the isolation and treatment centers under the supervision of a specialized medical team after his return to Bahrain via an indirect flight from Iran through Bahrain International Airport,” the health ministry statement read.
As of 2 pm local time in Bahrain, three deaths from coronavirus were confirmed. So far, 26,646 people have been tested for coronavirus in Bahrain, out of which 210 cases of coronavirus have been detected.
Last Update: 12:32 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32