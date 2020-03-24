Coronavirus: FlyDubai cancels all flights from March 26, follows Dubai airport

UAE-based carrier FlyDubai announced on Tuesday it was suspending all flights from March 26 to April 9, in line with Dubai airport’s measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The suspension will effect all flights after 11:59 p.m. UAE time on Thursday, March 26 until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. The move comes after the UAE announced the suspension of all flights to and from the country effective from Thursday.

UAE suspends all passenger flights

The United Arab Emirates suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks over coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday citing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

The news agency added that the decision will take effect after 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation.

In the statement, the CAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad only receiving UAE citizens

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Monday that effective immediately only citizens of the UAE or diplomats will be able to board its flights from overseas destinations and only if their final destination is Abu Dhabi, the airline said on Twitter. The decision comes in the wake of the UAE government's order for all Emirati students to return home.

Etihad previously said it was expanding its cargo network to markets where passenger operations have decreased due to the coronavirus epidemic.

About half of all air cargo carried worldwide normally flies in passenger jets but the grounding of those planes due to the coronavirus outbreak is driving freighter demand.

Coronavirus has hit the aviation industry badly across the world, as countries rush to close borders in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

