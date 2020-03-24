Qatar confirms 25 new coronavirus cases, total at 526

Qatar reported 25 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 526, said the ministry of health.

The ministry added that the total number of recovered patients is at 41, and that the total number of people tested for coronavirus has reached 11,531.

In addition, the spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced on Tuesday that work is underway to prepare medical field facilities in different regions of the country to provide medical and nursing services for light to medium coronavirus cases, to reach the capacity of 18,000 beds during the coming weeks, state news agency QNA reported.

The spokesman added that two temporary medical facilities have been built by the Ministry of Public Health in cooperation with the Qatari Armed Forces to provide health care for mild coronavirus cases, with a capacity of 4645 beds.

Preventative measures to combat the spread of COVID-19

The government decided last week to shut down all shops and bank branches in shopping malls, except for food stores and pharmacies, in addition to closing down part of the Industrial Area for 14 days as part of measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Salons, barber shops, spas at hotels and retail shops are also part of the two-week closure.

The government also closed mosques and suspended communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers.

It also banned serving food in restaurants and cafes, allowing only delivery services and takeaway, and halted all forms of public transport.

Anti-coronavirus measures in the economic and financial sectors

Qatar's Emir also announced last week several measures to shield the economic and financial sectors in the country from the impact of the coronavirus.

These include a QR 75 billion ($20.6 billion) stimulus package for the economy, a directive to government funds to increase their investments in the stock exchange by $2.75 billion, and an order for the central bank to provide increased liquidity.

Sectors including hospitality and tourism were also exempted from electricity and water fees for six months.

