Saudi Arabia confirms first coronavirus death, 767 infections so far: Health ministry

Saudi Arabia confirms its first death as a result of the coronavirus outbreak after a patient died on Monday, the health ministry announced on Tuesday during a press conference, adding that the total number of infections in the Kingdom reached 767 cases so far.
The foreign patient’s health deteriorated quickly after reporting to a hospital emergency room in Medina and died on Monday night, health ministry spokesperson Mohammed Abdelali confirmed on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia's health ministry said 205 new coronavirus cases were detected on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 767 so far.
The Kkingdom's streets have emptied as the curfew implemented by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic comes into force, videos from across the Kingdom showed on Tuesday.
Last Update: 13:08 KSA 16:08 - GMT 13:08