Saudi Arabia’s justice ministry launches portal to access 120 e-services

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice launched the first phase of a digital portal which provides over 120 e-services to clients to use remotely, the ministry said, as the Kingdom implements more measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Electronic conveyance is conducted through the ministry’s Najiz.sa portal. It will initially be available through an intermediary NCB bank account enabling deposit of the sale amount,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the service will soon cover owners with accounts at any Saudi Arabian bank.

“Requirements include direct sale without agents, having activated Absher accounts, and completing the process within 24 hours,” the ministry added.

“A conveyance is completed instantly, as soon as the full amount has been deposited by the buyer,” the ministry said.

Last Update: 18:48 KSA 21:48 - GMT 18:48