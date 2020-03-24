UAE reports 50 new coronavirus cases, total at 248

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Tuesday 50 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 248, the ministry of health said.
The 50 new cases were for people who came into contact with previously infected individuals the ministry added.
The new cases belong to the following nationalities: one person each from Sri Lanka, UK, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Tunisia, South Africa, Belgium, South Korea, Bulgaria, France, Czech Republic, Australia, Lebanon, Kenya, Maldives, Sudan, Iran, Ireland, Morocco, Pakistan and Sweden; two people each from Italy, Egypt, UAE, Spain, Netherlands, Jordan, the Philippines; three people each from the US, Bangladesh, and Palestine, and six from India.
“All individuals in question are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,” the ministry said.
The ministry also reported four cases who “completely recovered from the infection”, the individuals are three Pakistanis and one Bangladeshi, brining the total number of recovered cases to 45.
Precautionary measures
All malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets will be closed for two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced early on Monday.
Restaurants will also only be limited to delivery for the two-week period.
The UAE ordered on March 16 all hotels to close their pubs, bars, and lounges. Gyms, electronic gaming centers, and spring camps will also be closed until the end of the month.
Public beaches, swimming pools, cinemas, theme parks, and tourist attractions are also closed until the end of March.
Last Update: 16:20 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20