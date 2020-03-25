Bahrain confirms new coronavirus fatality, death toll up to four

Bahrain reported on Wednesday the death of a 78-year-old Bahraini coronavirus patient, bringing the total number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 virus up to four, the ministry of health said.

The ministry added that the deceased suffered from other diseases and underlying health conditions and was one of the previously announced cases who contracted the coronavirus after coming into contact with another infected individual.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Bahraini man was undergoing medical treatment in the care of a specialized medical team in one of the quarantine centers.

“The deceased had received the necessary treatment and around-the-clock care by the specialized medical team, along with all the current cases in isolation and treatment centers. He was also subject to regular necessary laboratory tests,” the ministry said in its statement.

All other existing coronavirus patients are currently in stable condition, except for two cases in intensive care, the ministry added.

Earlier, the ministry announced that as of Wednesday there is 225 active coronavirus cases, one of them in critical condition, and that 190 have been dischared.

Precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) #معاً_ضد_الكورونا#كلنا_فريق_البحرين pic.twitter.com/2yAN84JzcL — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) March 25, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus: Bahrain suspends all prayers at mosques, prayer rooms

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Bahrainis stuck in Iran as evacuation plans stall

Coronavirus: Bahrain to cover utility payments for individuals, firms

Last Update: 18:10 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10